For this Acreage family, the Miami Dolphins mean more than just football

LOXAHATCHEE ACREAGE, Fla — As fans gear up for the NFL season, our WPTV News team is on a quest to find the biggest Miami Dolphins super fans across South Florida.

From head to toe and wall to wall, Acreage resident Jeff Davidowitz is always focused on the Fins.

WPTV The Acreage home of Miami Dolphins super fan Jeff Davidowitz ahead of the 2024 season.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Miami Dolphins

"You go through the good times and you go through the bad times. And that's what makes you a fan, right?" Davidowitz said.

You would imagine a lifelong fan with his own Dolphins-themed room would be born and raised in South Florida. But that's not the case for this New York native.

"Tell me how and why you became a Dolphins fan," WPTV journalist Stephanie Susskind asked Davidowitz.

"It was the Super Bowl and my father and I were watching it," Davidowitz answered. "And it was the Dolphin helmet and the Cowboy helmet. He said, 'Son, who should I bet on?' And I was 6 years old and I said, 'Oh, I like the Dolphins.' And that was a wrap. That was the beginning of my Dolphin fandom."

WPTV Acreage resident and Miami Dolphins super fan Jeff Davidowitz speaks to WPTV journalist Stephanie Susskind ahead of the 2024 season.

After cheering from afar for years, it was time for the Davidowitz family to move from Boston to South Florida.

"I bought the season tickets before the house was even built," Davidowitz said.

In more than 20 seasons, Davidowitz has missed only three home games. Through the seasons and the tailgates, the team and its ups and downs became secondary to Davidowitz and his kids, Krystal and Justin.

"It means family," Davidowitz said. "Because I got to grow up with her and Justin. It was always something I knew we'd do every single Sunday."

"I love every bit of the craziness," Krystal said. "Dolphins season is the best season. And it's not football season. It's Dolphins season."

WPTV Acreage residents and Miami Dolphins super fans Jeff and Krystal Davidowitz speak to WPTV journalist Stephanie Susskind ahead of the 2024 season.

Krystal shares the family love for the sport that brought them closer together.

"We talk to each other every day. But then we have a group chat that's almost solely about football and Dolphins and the preseason and the draft," Krystal said.

They've stuck by the Dolphins, this as the team has a renewed sense of excitement.

"I've never seen a team put up 70 points," Davidowitz said. "It was a fun season because you thought every game they could win."

With hundreds of mementos and memories for a lifetime, these super fans know they'll stand by their team, the same way they stand by each other.

"I look at them as family," Krystal said. "And I will always show up for that. 100% win or lose. Hopefully we win."

Of course, the family has their tickets ready for this season. When Susskind asked Davidowitz what he's hoping for this season, he said, of course, a Super Bowl.