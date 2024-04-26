5 things to know about Dolphins first-round draft pick Chop Robinson

Miami Dolphins first-round draft pick Chop Robinson will be introduced Friday afternoon.

Here are five things to know about the No. 21 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft:

Who is Chop Robinson?

The 6-foot-3, 254-pound edge rusher began his college career at Maryland in 2021. He transferred to Penn State in 2022 and started 10 games at defensive end for the Nittany Lions in 2023. His defensive coordinator was former Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz.

Barry Reeger/AP Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson pass rushes against Rutgers during the second half Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Robinson was a first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection last season, finishing with 15 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

How did he get his name?

His birth name is Demeioun, but he was nicknamed "Pork Chop" as a baby, weighing in at 11 or 12 pounds, his father told The Athletic in 2022.

"He looked like a baby sumo wrestler," John Robinson said. "One of my neighbors was like, 'Oh, look at Pork Chop,' and then it kind of stuck and we kept calling him 'Pork Chop.' He was a fat baby."

Darron Cummings/AP Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Eventually, his nickname was shortened to just "Chop."

Dearth at defensive end

There was no true defensive end on Miami's active roster entering the draft.

Until Thursday, the Dolphins had not drafted a defensive end since 2020. Miami selected North Carolina's Jason Strowbridge and Boise State's Curtis Weaver in the fifth round.

Strowbridge played sparingly as a rookie and was relegated to the practice squad before his release in 2021. Weaver was waived before making the final roster and wound up playing for the Cleveland Browns.

How will he fit?

The rookie is poised to be a starter given the lack of depth at edge rusher.

Veteran linebackers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips suffered season-ending injuries last season, so if they're slow to return, it's almost a foregone conclusion that Robinson could fill the void on opening day.

Dolphins-Penn State connection

Robinson becomes the 13th Penn State player in franchise history to be drafted by the Dolphins and the first since cornerback Jordan Lucas was selected in the sixth round in 2016.

Barry Reeger/AP Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson celebrates during the second half against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa.

He's also the third first-round selection by the Dolphins out of Penn State, joining defensive tackle Jared Odrick in 2010 (No. 28 overall) and wide receiver O.J. McDuffie in 1993 (No. 25 overall).

The Dolphins have drafted one other Penn State defensive end, selecting Randy Crowder in the sixth round in 1974. The father of former Florida Gators and Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder spent three seasons with the team, but his time in Miami was cut short by a year-long jail sentence for selling cocaine to an undercover police officer.