Dolphins part ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio

Head coach Mike McDaniel says split 'best path forward for all parties'
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio looks down before 'Sunday Night Football' game vs. Buffalo Bills, Jan. 7, 2024
Gary McCullough/AP
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio walks with his head down before a "Sunday Night Football" game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jan 24, 2024


MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are moving on from Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator in a split that the team said is mutual.

Fangio finished his lone season in Miami at the helm of a defense that ranked 22nd in scoring and 10th in yards allowed.

"I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. "When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved."

Fangio's defense was beset by injuries throughout the season, including to Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who missed the start of the season, and pass-rushing linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio check on linebacker Cameron Goode after injury in second quarter of 'Sunday Night Football' game, Jan. 7, 2024
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio check on linebacker Cameron Goode after a play during the second half of a "Sunday Night Football" game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Fangio was hired last year after the Dolphins fired Josh Boyer.

McDaniel will now be in search of his third defensive coordinator in as many seasons with the team.

"Now, we turn our focus to 2024 and beyond with urgency as we identify the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward," he said. "We remain steadfastly committed to the development of our players and to building a winning team with sustained success."

