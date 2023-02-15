Vic Fangio hired as Dolphins defense coordinator

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has officially been hired as the new defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced the hire Wednesday, three days after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Fangio, who was Denver's head coach from 2019-21, spent the past season as a consultant for the Eagles.

His hire had been expected for weeks, but a formal announcement wasn't made until the completion of Philadelphia's season.

Fangio replaces Josh Boyer, who was fired after three seasons with Miami.

The 64-year-old coach has previously been a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. He's also been an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.

Denver was 19-30 in three seasons under Fangio, who is expected to bolster Miami's defense.

The Dolphins ranked 18th in total defense, 27th in passing defense and tied for 24th on third-down conversions.