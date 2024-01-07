Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Jerome Baker activated from injured reserve, but Bradley Chubb placed on season-ending IR with ACL tear

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says Chubb has 'long road' ahead of him
Miami Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb and linebacker Jerome Baker walk off field at Hard Rock Stadium, Nov. 13, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) and linebacker Jerome Baker (55) walk off the field before a game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb and linebacker Jerome Baker walk off field at Hard Rock Stadium, Nov. 13, 2022
Posted at 4:28 AM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 04:28:19-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins activated starting linebacker Jerome Baker from injured reserve on Saturday and placed edge rusher Bradley Chubb on season-ending IR with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Baker missed the past four games because of a knee injury, but his activation clears the way for him to return for Sunday night's matchup against Buffalo that will decide the AFC East. He was limited in practice all week and is questionable entering the game.

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill scores TD at Philadelphia Eagles just before halftime on 'Sunday Night Football,' Oct. 22, 2023

Dolphins

History of Miami Dolphins on 'Sunday Night Football'

Peter Burke
1:00 AM, Jan 07, 2024

Chubb got hurt in the final minutes of a 56-19 blowout loss at Baltimore in Week 17. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Chubb has had surgery and has a "long road" ahead of him.

Also Saturday, Miami elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard has already been ruled out.

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)