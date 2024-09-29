Dolphins look to end 2-game losing streak on Monday night, face winless Tennessee Titans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Despite facing multiple injuries from key players, the Miami Dolphins are looking to get back on track Monday night as they host the 0-3 Tennessee Titans.

The team announced Saturday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will get the starting nod, but he was signed just a week ago after Tua Tagovailoa was put on injured reserve after suffering a concussion against the Bills in Week 2.

The team also announced that two starters, tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Kendall Fuller, will be out Monday with concussions.

Injuries are a part of sports, but they've plagued the early portion of the season for the Dolphins.

"Based upon where they're at in the concussion protocol, I take it one step at a time and gain clearance with the appropriate time relative to the game," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "In both those positions, there's some very good competitive options."

McDaniel didn't say who would start in place of the injured veterans but has faith in whoever steps in.

With the bright lights of Monday Night Football set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium, the Dolphins are ready for the moment.

"It's primetime, the lights and everything. It's a little added special," cornerback Jalen Ramsey said.

"You grow up as kids and see Monday Night Football. It's a whole production. The good thing is a ton of guys in this locker room have a lot of experience in these big prime-time games," wide receiver Braxton Barrios said. "At the end of the day, it's just a game, but we want to go out there and have fun."

The Dolphins will look to stop a two-game losing streak after back-to-back losses to Buffalo and Seattle.

Last season, the Dolphins lost a nail bitter to the Titans 28-27 on Monday Night Football, but Ramsey said this isn't a revenge game.

"This a whole new team ... us and them," Ramsey said.