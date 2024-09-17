NFL NETWORK: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa placed on injured reserve

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The NFL has officially announced Tua Tagovailoa is on injured reserve meaning he will miss at least the next four games as he deals with his latest concussion, according to NFL Network.

NFL Network made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, at the Dolphins' media availability, the team announced that Tagovailoa was in great spirits at the team's facility.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel said that he was smiling and taking things day by day as he worked towards recovery.

"He's working with trainers and medical staff diligently. As far as I'm concerned, you're in the protocol, and he's doing well today, and we take it day by day," said Head Coach McDaniel.

Tagovailoa took over the football world during his first year at Alabama during the 2018 National Championship Game.

The now Dolphins quarterback threw the game-winning touchdown to beat the University of Georgia.

While the quarterback had a storied college career, he notably suffered several injuries, including his first documented concussion.

Despite suffering several injuries to his hip and ankle and even a concussion, the Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa with the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Since entering the NFL, Tagovailoa suffered two concussions in 2022, and his most recent concussion last Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

His college and NFL teammate Jaylen Waddle witnessed almost all the injuries during that time and said he's been in constant contact with his quarterback.

"He's doing good. I talked to him. He's in good spirits, and he's got the team in good spirits," said Waddle. "Everybody is praying for him and hoping for health."

McDaniel said there is yet to be a timeline for Tagovailoa's return.

