Dolphins look to build on first win as they prepare for tough test against Patriots

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — After securing their first win against the New York Jets last Sunday, the Miami Dolphins locker room has new energy.

"I think we did a good job celebrating as a team in the locker room. That's when you have the most excitement and the most joy from going out there and putting it all on the line," said starting quarterback Malik Willis.

While the win is a breath of fresh air, the guys know things won't get easier as they prepare to face the New England Patriots on Sunday.

"Division games are important. All these guys watched them play in the Super Bowl last year. I mean, we have 15 rookies, and I hope they all watched the Super Bowl last year, but you never know these days. I'd assume that they all know that the team just went to the Super Bowl," said head coach Jeff Hafley.

The players said they watched the Super Bowl last year, and they're ready for arguably their toughest test of the season.

"It starts today; you know we have to bring our juice today in practice. During the whole week, we have to up our level from last week and just come out and attack them, boys," said defensive lineman Kenneth Grant.

If the intensity on the practice field is any indication, the Dolphins are set to fight and claw against the Pats.

The defense looked sharp in their drills, special teams executed well, and Willis and the offense looked poised; speaking of poise, third-year running back Ollie Gordon has been just that since taking over the starting role after De'Von Achane tore his ACL.

Gordon has rushed for a touchdown in four straight games and gained 100 yards twice.

"I would say it's huge. I can't do it without my teammates, though; without the line blocking how they are, the tight ends playing how they are, and without our quarterback playing how he is. I come out here and play for my teammates," Gordon said.