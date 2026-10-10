Ollie Gordon on what makes the Miami Dolphins unified: brotherhood, competition, laughter in the locker room

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The award for funniest player on the Miami Dolphins goes to Ollie Gordon.

Gordon is in his second year as a Dolphin, and the running back says the key to the team's potential this season comes down to what is happening inside the locker room.

WATCH BELOW: Ollie Gordon sits down with WPTV sports reporter Eleanor Sheahan

Dolphins' Ollie Gordon says team chemistry could be key to surprising season

Gordon sat down with WPTV to talk about team chemistry, the competitive culture within the Dolphins' roster, his role as the locker room's self-proclaimed class clown — and why he believes this group is built to surprise people.

"I feel like it's going well. You know, it's getting to the basics, you know, the basics of football. I feel like we've built a good bond here. ... We got a new team, we got new coaches, and I feel like we're getting that brotherhood and that familyhood," Gordon said.

When asked who the most competitive player in the locker room is, Gordon rattled off several names before making sure to include himself.

"I feel like we got a couple of people. Let me think. I'm gonna say, Jordyn Brooks. He's one of the most competitive. Jacob (Rodriguez) also, Jordan Phillips, DJ Campbell. I'm gonna throw myself in there. I feel like I'm competitive too." Gordon said.

Eleanor Sheahan

Gordon said Aaron Brewer and Patrick Paul also raise the bar for the team's competitive attitude.

"I mean, everyone really. I feel like we just got a competitive locker room. You know, I feel like that's what makes the team. That's what makes us a good team and able to play for each other just because of stuff like that," Gordon said.

Off the field, Gordon wears another title with equal pride — funniest guy on the team.

"I think you're looking at him. I think I can go with that. I think I can agree with that one." Gordon said.

Asked why he deserves to wear that crown, Gordon was direct.

"Because I think that's just me. I feel like I'm always goofing around with everybody. I feel like no matter who it is, offense, defense, best teams, we're just here to have a good time," Gordon said.

During practice, Gordon is uplifting his teammates and even dialing up a few handshakes with the Dolphins staff.

Eleanor Sheahan

"You got to mix it up with everybody. You know, you got to get everybody ready to get everybody juice for work," Gordon said.

That upbeat energy, Gordon explained, does not conflict with his competitive side; it is all about knowing when to flip the switch.

"I really just got to have that switch. You know, when you're in between those white lines, I feel like it's game mode. It's us versus them, you know? And then when we get outside of that, we can play around. We can joke all day. But you know, I feel like once we're in between those white lines, those 100 yards, you know, I feel like it's go mode. We got to be ready for whatever, honestly," Gordon said.

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said Gordon is upbeat and has grown in practice and maturity on the field.

"I appreciate that, Coach Hafley," Gordon said. "This is a young team, and I feel like some of us all got to lead by example, even if it's not being the oldest on the team, but it's still just showing the young guys how to go. I feel like Coach Hafley has instilled that in us. Like he doesn't just talk to the vets; he talks to all of us. He tells all of us we're leaders in some way. So I feel like with him being like that, I feel like that's turned me that way."

Hafley has preached all season long about growth and development.

When he was asked to finish the sentence: "The Dolphins team is going to surprise people this year because...," Gordon kept the focus on unity.

"We stick together, and we play for each other. You know, we come out here every day. We work together. I feel like we spend so much time together that we are willing to do anything for each other. You know, and I just feel like when you go back and look, we took a bunch of games down to the wire, and in the NFL, everybody's good. Some teams get in that they hit a wall, but I feel like that's not going to be us. I feel like we're going to push through this moment and stick together as we do," Gordon said.

Fans should keep an eye on the No. 0 jersey; that's Ollie Gordon.