Dolphins at Jets in NFL's first-ever 'Black Friday' game

Newly acquired Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to face Dolphins for second straight season
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill makes catch in front of New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, Oct. 9, 2022
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a catch in front of New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead during the first half Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 12:07:52-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will face a heated AFC East Division rival in the NFL's first-ever "Black Friday" game.

Miami will travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets and newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the NFL announced Wednesday on the eve of its full schedule release.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.

The Dolphins were blown out 40-17 at MetLife Stadium last season, which snapped a 12-game AFC East losing streak for the Jets.

This will be the second straight season that Rodgers faces the Dolphins.

Rodgers led the Packers to a 26-20 victory over the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas last year. He was traded to the Jets last month.

