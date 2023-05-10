Dolphins at Jets in NFL's first-ever 'Black Friday' game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will face a heated AFC East Division rival in the NFL's first-ever "Black Friday" game.
Miami will travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets and newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the NFL announced Wednesday on the eve of its full schedule release.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.
The Dolphins were blown out 40-17 at MetLife Stadium last season, which snapped a 12-game AFC East losing streak for the Jets.
This will be the second straight season that Rodgers faces the Dolphins.
Rodgers led the Packers to a 26-20 victory over the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas last year. He was traded to the Jets last month.