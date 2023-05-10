Watch Now
Dolphins to play in Germany for first time

Miami to take on defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs as visiting team Nov. 5
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 13, 2020
Doug Murray/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws the ball as Miami Dolphins tackle Jesse Davis and Miami Dolphins tackle Robert Hunt block against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 8:16 AM, May 10, 2023
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are going to Germany this season.

Miami will travel to Frankfurt, Germany, to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5 at Frankfurt Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday on the eve of its full schedule release.

It will be Miami's first-ever game in Germany.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. on the NFL Network.

Kansas City will serve as the home team, which means the Dolphins won't be losing a game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a rookie the last time he faced the Chiefs, losing 33-27 at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020.

The Dolphins haven't beaten Kansas City since 2011.

