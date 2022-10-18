Watch Now
NFL to play 'Black Friday' game in 2023

First-ever NFL game on Thursday after Thanksgiving
Cameraman at 'Thursday Night Football' game with Prime Video logo
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP
A TV camera with the Amazon Prime Video "Thursday Night Football" logo is seen during the first half of an NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Chicago.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 14:54:06-04

NEW YORK — The NFL will play football on "Black Friday" starting next year.

Amazon and the NFL announced Tuesday that the first-ever NFL game on the Friday after Thanksgiving will air exclusively on Prime Video in 2023.

Prime Video became the exclusive home of "Thursday Night Football" games this season, becoming the NFL's first-ever all-digital package.

The NFL has played games on Thanksgiving since its inception, traditionally involving the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys at home.

Next season's "Black Friday" game is expected to kick off at 3 p.m.

The participating teams will be announced when the 2023 schedule is released.

