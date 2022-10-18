NFL to play 'Black Friday' game in 2023

NEW YORK — The NFL will play football on "Black Friday" starting next year.

Amazon and the NFL announced Tuesday that the first-ever NFL game on the Friday after Thanksgiving will air exclusively on Prime Video in 2023.

Prime Video became the exclusive home of "Thursday Night Football" games this season, becoming the NFL's first-ever all-digital package.

The NFL has played games on Thanksgiving since its inception, traditionally involving the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys at home.

Next season's "Black Friday" game is expected to kick off at 3 p.m.

The participating teams will be announced when the 2023 schedule is released.