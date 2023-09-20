Brightline offers dedicated trains, shuttle service to Miami Dolphins games

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins kick off their home schedule this Sunday, and Brightline is helping fans attend the game without the headache of South Florida traffic.

The rail service announced Tuesday they have partnered with Hard Rock Stadium to provide transportation to all Dolphins home games throughout the football season.

Called the End Zone Express, Brightline will offer pre-game and post-game trains from the Brightline Aventura station, along with complimentary Brightline+ shuttles to and from Hard Rock Stadium.

All fans have to do is pick a date and select the "End Zone Express" train that fits their schedule. The designated shuttle pickup and drop-off area at Hard Rock Stadium will be located inside Lot 18 adjacent to the pedestrian bridge.

"Expansion of our game-day shuttle service from the new Aventura Station to the Hard Rock Stadium entrance delivers a convenient connection to cheer on the team throughout the season," Brightline Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Sales Johanna Rojas said.

Schedules on Brightline's website show three "End Zone Express" trains departing West Palm Beach this Sunday at 9:56 a.m., 10:56 a.m. and 12:12 p.m. One-way fares begin at $21.50 per person.

Fans can also choose from two "End Zone Express" trains that depart from the Boca Raton station at 10:20 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. with one-way fares starting at $19.

Travelers can use the promo code ALLABOARD at checkout to save 25% on select SMART fares for a party of four or more, with a maximum of 29 passengers per reservation.

Dolphins Express Shuttle Schedule:



Pre-game shuttles depart the Brightline Aventura Station 10 minutes after Brightline Dolphin Express trains arrive

Brightline said that fans who take the End Zone Express service can enjoy Brightline's food and beverage options including the "Fin & Tonic" drink available at all their in-station bars. For guests riding PREMIUM, complimentary food and beverages, including select cocktails and alcoholic beverages, will be available in the PREMIUM lounge and onboard.

After going 2-0 in their first two games of the season on the road, Miami takes on the Denver Broncos (0-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.