Brian Flores won't drop lawsuit, even if he gets another job

MIAMI — Brian Flores said his lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist hiring practices will continue even if he becomes a head coach again this offseason because the league needs change.

Flores has interviewed with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints for their coaching vacancies. If they call, Flores said he will listen, but the suit will go on.

"This is about changing the hiring practices in the National Football League, and that's what this lawsuit is about," Flores said Wednesday on CNN. "I want to coach football. That's what I'm called to do."

Flores' lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. It is seeking class-action status and unspecified damages from the league, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals.

Brynn Anderson/AP Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, new Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier pose for a portrait before a news conference Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Davie, Fla.

Flores, 40, was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

According to the lawsuit, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told Flores he would pay him $100,000 for every loss during the coach's first season because he wanted the club to "tank" so it could get the draft's top pick.