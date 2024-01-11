Watch Now
Bill Belichick's Patriots dominated Dolphins, AFC East for quite some time, except in South Florida

Although Belichick's 24 seasons in New England resulted in unmatched success, Miami usually managed to get best of Patriots at home
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick throws off headset in disgust at Miami Dolphins, Oct. 4, 2010
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is shown throwing off his headset in disgust during a game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Oct. 4, 2010, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bill Belichick won 17 AFC East Division titles in his 24 seasons as head coach of the New England Patriots, who are expected to part ways with the six-time Super Bowl champion.

That includes an impressive 11-year run as division champions from 2009-19, the longest streak in NFL history.

Were it not for a season-ending injury to then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the 2008 opener, New England's dominance in the AFC East would likely have extended even longer.

The Patriots won the AFC East from 2003-07. The Miami Dolphins were the only team to win the division between 2003-19.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the sideline in the second half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 33-20.

In fact, during the first 20 years of Belichick's tenure in New England, the only other teams to win the division were the New York Jets in 2002 and the Dolphins in 2000 and 2008.

Belichick was 27-21 against the Dolphins during his New England tenure. He was 18-6 at home against Miami, including a decade of dominance in which the Patriots won 10 straight at Gillette Stadium from 2009-18.

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: Bill Belichick Era

Season

at Miami

at New England

Overall Record

2000

3-10

24-27

0-2

2001

10-30

20-13

1-1

2002

13-26

27-24 OT

1-1

2003

19-13 OT

12-0

2-0

2004

28-29

39-35

1-1

2005

23-16

26-28

1-1

2006

0-21

20-10

1-1

2007

49-28

28-7

2-0

2008

48-28

13-38

1-1

2009

21-22

27-17

1-1

2010

41-14

38-7

2-0

2011

38-24

27-24

2-0

2012

23-16

28-0

2-0

2013

20-24

27-17

1-1

2014

20-33

41-14

1-1

2015

10-20

36-7

1-1

2016

35-14

31-24

2-0

2017

20-27

35-17

1-1

2018

33-34

38-7

1-1

2019

43-0

24-27

1-1

2020

12-22

21-11

1-1

2021

24-33

16-17

0-2

2022

7-20

23-21

1-1

2023

17-31

17-24

0-2

But his record in South Florida was less impressive. The Belichick-led Patriots were just 9-15 against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. He's also winless in South Florida in the post-Brady years.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick yells at official during first half at Miami Dolphins, Oct. 29, 2023
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick yells at an official during the first half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Several current and former Dolphins coaches have ties to Belichick.

Josh Boyer, who was Miami's defensive coordinator from 2020-22 and coached cornerbacks in 2019, was on Belichick's staff from 2006-18.

Former Dolphins defensive coordinator Dom Capers joined Belichick's staff in 2008 after he was fired by Miami.

Current New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll spent one season as Miami's offensive coordinator in 2011. He was on Belichick's original coaching staff from 2000-06 before leaving to pursue other opportunities. He returned to the Patriots as their tight ends coach from 2013-16.

Dave DeGuglielmo was Miami's offensive line coach from 2009-11 and again in 2017 and 2019. He also spent two seasons in the same capacity under Belichick from 2014-15.

Perhaps the most notable ex-Dolphins coach with Belichick ties is Brian Flores, who spent 11 seasons on Belichick's staff from 2008-18 before becoming Miami's head coach in 2019. Flores was fired in January 2022 amid a rift with owner Stephen Ross. He later filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shake hands after game, Dec. 20, 2020
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick greets Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores at the end of their game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 22-12.

George Godsey spent three seasons with the Patriots from 2011-13. He would later become Miami's tight ends coach in 2019 and co-offensive coordinator in 2021.

Patrick Graham coached under Belichick from 2009-15. He spent one season as Miami's defensive coordinator in 2019.

Chad O'Shea was Miami's offensive coordinator in 2019 after Flores lured him away from New England, where he spent the 10 previous seasons coaching wide receivers.

