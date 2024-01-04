Watch Now
6 Dolphins selected for AFC Pro Bowl roster

Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold first-time selections
Miami Dolphins teammates QB Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, running back Raheem Mostert and receiver Tyreek Hill dance off field vs. Denver Broncos, Sept. 24, 2023
Doug Murray/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72), running back Raheem Mostert (31) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) dance off of the field as they celebrate scoring against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jan 03, 2024
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Six Miami Dolphins players have been selected for the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday night.

The six players who will represent the Dolphins on the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, fullback Alec Ingold, offensive tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Jalen Rasmey.

Tagovailoa, who had the most fan votes among AFC players, Mostert, Hill and Ingold were named starters.

Hill, whose South Florida home caught on fire earlier in the day, has been selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl, while Ramsey will make his seventh straight Pro Bowl appearance.

Tagovailoa, Mostert and Ingold are all first-time Pro Bowl selections.

