6 Dolphins selected for AFC Pro Bowl roster

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Six Miami Dolphins players have been selected for the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday night.

The six players who will represent the Dolphins on the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, fullback Alec Ingold, offensive tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Jalen Rasmey.

Tagovailoa, who had the most fan votes among AFC players, Mostert, Hill and Ingold were named starters.

Hill, whose South Florida home caught on fire earlier in the day, has been selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl, while Ramsey will make his seventh straight Pro Bowl appearance.

Tagovailoa, Mostert and Ingold are all first-time Pro Bowl selections.