Fire erupts at Southwest Ranches home of Dolphins star Tyreek Hill

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. — A fire has erupted at the South Florida home of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

Firefighters were battling the blaze Wednesday at a home in the 16000 block of Berkshire Court in Southwest Ranches.

Aerial video showed large plumes of smoke coming from the windows and roof of the house. A gaping hole could also be seen in the roof of the home.

WTVJ

Property records showed the Dolphins wide receiver paid $6.9 million for the sprawling estate in 2022.

Hill, his wife and children could be seen standing outside the home. They didn't appear to be injured.

WTVJ

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

Hill currently leads the NFL with 1,542 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.