Tua Tagovailoa receives most Pro Bowl fan votes in AFC

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa received the third-most fan votes for the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback received 414,502 fan votes – the most of any player in the AFC.

It's the third-most votes, behind San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (451,864) and running back Christian McCaffrey (429,993).

Fan voting concluded on Christmas.

The Dolphins had the most fan votes among players in the AFC.

Noah K. Murray/AP Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

In addition to Tagovailoa, other top vote-getters at their positions in the AFC are running back Raheem Mostert, fullback Alec Ingold, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, free safety Jevon Holland, long snapper Blake Ferguson, return specialist Braxton Berrios and special teams player Duke Riley.

The complete AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.