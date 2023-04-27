5 best Dolphins draft picks not selected in first round

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For the second straight year, the Miami Dolphins won't have a pick in Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft.

Barring some surprise movement, the Dolphins will have to wait until the second day of the draft to add to their roster. That's because Miami was stripped of its first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft as punishment for "tampering violations" when owner Stephen Ross tried to pursue recently retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Unless the Dolphins try to move up into the first round to snag a player, this will be the first time since 2003 that the team has gone consecutive years without a first-round pick.

Miami won't make a pick until 50 other players are off the draft board.

Although it may seem like a long time to wait, it's a shorter wait than last year's draft, when the Dolphins traded away their two first-round picks and their second-round pick. Miami didn't make a pick until the third round, which it used to select Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall.

Miami only had four selections in last year's draft. That's the case this year as well.

The Dolphins traded away one of their two third-round picks to acquire Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams. They also traded their fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round picks, leaving them with just two more picks in the bottom two rounds.

Dolphins 2023 Draft Positions

Round Selection Pick First No. 21 Forfeited First No. 29 Traded to Broncos from 49ers Second No. 51 Third No. 77 Traded to Rams from Patriots Third No. 84 Fourth No. 122 Traded to Chiefs Fifth No. 155 Traded to 49ers Sixth No. 178 Traded to Chiefs Sixth No. 197 Seventh No. 238

Still, as seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady proved (No. 199 overall pick in sixth round of the 2000 draft), there is always the chance for a hidden gem in the later rounds.

Here is a look at five players who were arguably the greatest acquisitions by the Dolphins outside of the first round of the draft.

Dwight Stephenson

Position: Center

School: Alabama

Pick: No. 48 overall in 1980 draft (second round)

Seasons: 1980-87

Kathy Willens/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino falls on the football after losing it against the Chicago Bears, Aug. 17, 1987, at Joe Robbie Stadium. Marino suffered a dislocated finger during the play. Dolphins center Dwight Stephenson turns to help recover the ball.

Dwight Stephenson was arguably the greatest center to ever wear a Dolphins uniform. The second-round draft pick from Alabama spent eight seasons with the Dolphins and was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls. Stephenson was also durable, playing in 107 straight games and starting 80 consecutive games until the 1987 players strike ended the streak. The Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee was part of an offensive line that gave up the fewest sacks in the NFL for a record six straight seasons (1982-87). Stephenson returned after the strike and started seven straight games before suffering a knee injury that ultimately ended his NFL career.

Mark Duper

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Northwestern State

Pick: No. 52 overall in 1982 draft (second round)

Seasons: 1982-92

Dave Bergman/AP Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mark Duper looks over his shoulder at the slower moving Los Angeles Raiders defense after he caught a 62-yard Dan Marino pass for a touchdown, Dec. 15, 1992, at Joe Robbie Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 20-7.

Mark Duper spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins. The three-time Pro Bowl selection had his best season catching footballs from future Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino in 1984, when he hauled in 71 receptions for 1,306 yards and eight touchdowns. He eclipsed his season-high in receiving yards (1,313) and touchdowns (11) in 1986, despite tallying four fewer catches (67). Duper managed four seasons of 1,000 yards or more — his last in 1991 at the age of 32. Duper was released before the 1992 season as Miami's all-time leader in receiving yards (8,869) — a record he still owns to this day.

Mark Clayton

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Louisville

Pick: No. 223 overall in 1983 draft (eighth round)

Seasons: 1983-92

Doug Jennings/AP Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mark Clayton scores a touchdown after catching a Dan Marino pass in the fourth quarter of an AFC wild-card playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 5, 1991, at Joe Robbie Stadium. The touchdown clinched the game for Miami 17-16.

Mark Clayton is the other half of the "Marks Brothers" wide receiver tandem. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver spent his rookie season as the team's primary punt returner, but by 1984 he was a bona fide star. Clayton spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Dolphins and twice finished as the NFL's receiving touchdowns leader (18 in 1984 and 14 in 1988). The former eighth-round pick (the draft was shortened to seven rounds in 1994) holds team records for career receptions (550) and touchdowns (81) and owns the single-season record for receiving yards (1,389 in 1984). He was released after the 1992 season and spent the next year with the Green Bay Packers, catching passes from future Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, before retiring. Fittingly, Clayton and Duper were inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll together in 2003.

Zach Thomas

Position: Linebacker

School: Texas Tech

Pick: No. 154 overall in 1996 draft (fifth round)

Seasons: 1996-2007

Stephan Savoia/AP New England Patriots running back Corey Dillon rushes past Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas as he picks up a first down during the second quarter of a game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006, in Foxborough, Mass.

Zach Thomas spent the first 12 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Dolphins. The fifth-round draft pick from Texas Tech was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and made an immediate impact, beating out veteran Jack Del Rio for the starting middle linebacker job during training camp and finishing his rookie season with 153 combined tackles, three interceptions and two sacks. Thomas twice finished as the NFL's tackles leader after the 2002 and 2006 seasons. By the time Miami released him after the 2007 season, Thomas had started 168 games, recorded 1,640 tackles (1,042 solo), 19.5 sacks, 70 tackles for loss, 16 forced fumbles, 17 interceptions and four touchdowns. Thomas, who was finally elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year, spent the 2008 season in his home state with the Dallas Cowboys before signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Dolphins. Only two linebackers currently in the Hall of Fame (Ray Lewis and Junior Seau) have more combined total tackles than Thomas (1,720).

Jason Taylor

Position: Defensive End

School: Akron

Pick: No. 73 in 1997 draft (third round)

Seasons: 1997-2007 | 2009 | 2011

Lynne Sladky/AP Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jason Taylor celebrates after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick during the first half of a game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jason Taylor established himself as one of the premiere NFL defensive ends of his era. Taylor became a starter in his rookie season, recording five sacks and two forced fumbles. During his three stints with the Dolphins, the third-round draft pick not only amassed plenty of tackles, but also plenty of accolades. Taylor was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, the 2002 NFL sacks leader and the 2006 NFL defensive player of the year. After being traded to the Washington Redskins in 2008, Taylor returned to Miami in 2009. He spent the 2010 season playing for the New York Jets — a divisional rival — before signing with the Dolphins again in 2011. Taylor currently holds the NFL record for most career fumbles returned for touchdowns (eight). Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017, Taylor was also inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll with teammate Thomas in 2012.