Zach Thomas elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Zach Thomas will finally have a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former Miami Dolphins linebacker was elected to the Hall of Fame, it was announced during Thursday night's "NFL Honors" on WPTV.

The wait is over.



Zach Thomas is headed to the @ProFootballHOF! 👏 pic.twitter.com/nPLIfpp2vr — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 10, 2023

Thomas, who played the first 12 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Dolphins, had been a finalist each of the past three years, only to miss out on having his name called when the final ballots were revealed.

The 1996 fifth-round draft pick from Texas Tech beat out veteran middle linebacker Jack Del Rio — two years removed from a Pro Bowl season — as a rookie in training camp and went on to start all 16 games for the Dolphins. His emergence signaled the end of Del Rio's playing career.

A seven-time Pro Bowl player, Thomas recorded 1,720 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and four touchdowns in his NFL career.

Thomas started 182 games in 13 NFL seasons from 1996-2008.

After being released by the Dolphins in 2008, Thomas spent his final season with the Dallas Cowboys. He signed a one-day contract with Miami in 2010 to retire as a Dolphin.

Thomas was inducted into the team's honor roll, recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to the franchise, in 2012.

Among those joining Thomas in the 2023 Hall of Fame class are cornerbacks Ronde Barber and Darrelle Revis and linebacker DeMarcus Ware.