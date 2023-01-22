Watch Now
SportsFootball

Actions

Bengals rout Bills 27-10, advance to AFC title game

Joe Burrow throws 2 TD passes as Cincinnati beats Buffalo in snow
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow throws at Buffalo Bills in AFC divisional playoff game, Jan. 22, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Durisko/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during an NFL divisional round playoff game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow throws at Buffalo Bills in AFC divisional playoff game, Jan. 22, 2023
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 18:46:50-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, the Bengals swarmed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and Cincinnati advanced to its second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win.

Damar Hamlin's inspirational presence while watching the game from an end-zone suite was not enough to spark the Bills in a rematch of a regular-season game that was canceled Jan. 2 when the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

The Bengals advanced to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in franchise history and will again travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones