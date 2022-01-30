Watch
SportsFootball

Actions

Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl berth

Cincinnati Super Bowl-bound for first time in 33 years
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fumbles as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard during overtime in the AFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes fumbles vs. Cincinnati Bengals in AFC Championship, Jan. 29, 2022
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 19:32:02-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback Sunday to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit to take a late 24-21 lead but Harrison Butker's 44-yard field goal as time expired in regulation sent it to overtime a week after his 49-yarder on the final play of regulation did the same against Buffalo.

Vonn Bell intercepted Mahomes on the third play of overtime and Burrow and the Bengals took over.

The Bengals (13-7) will play the winner of the NFC championship between San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. Cincinnati lost to the 49ers in both of its previous trips to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and the Chiefs (14-6) will be left to lament blowing a chance at a third straight Super Bowl appearance. They had a chance at a winning touchdown in the closing seconds of regulation, but sacks by Sam Hubbard on consecutive plays forced Kansas City to settle for the tying field goal.

The Bengals have won six of their last seven games against the Chiefs, including two this season.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)