American Heritage grad Mike Morris Jr. one win from Super Bowl title with Seattle Seahawks

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County native Michael Morris Jr. is one win away from claiming his first Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks.

His journey from American Heritage High School in Delray Beach to the NFL's biggest stage has his family beaming with pride.

WATCH BELOW: American Heritage grad Mike Morris Jr. seeks Super Bowl title with Seattle Seahawks

American Heritage grad Mike Morris seeks Super Bowl title with Seahawks

WPTV sat down with the Morris family at American Heritage High School to discuss his remarkable path from high school standout to Super Bowl contender.

"It's awesome. I am so proud of my baby," Morris' mother, Melanie Balen-Morris, said as she reflected on her son's journey to the Super Bowl.

Under the lights at American Heritage, Morris' talent was evident from the start. The school has produced numerous NFL players, and Morris has proven to be no exception to that tradition.

"I am so happy for him. A lot of people don't know the hard work that he put in," his father, Mike Morris Sr., said.

Herve Coby, the assistant athletic director at American Heritage, praised Morris' leadership qualities and work ethic.

"He's the loudest man in the room, he's the funniest man. He's always picking everyone up, so like he just led by example and everything he did while he was in the classroom or out here on the field," Coby said.

The academic rigor at American Heritage also played a crucial role in Morris's development.

"When you go to a top academic school like American Heritage, it says a lot about what he did in the classroom," former assistant head coach Brad Tremper noted.

For the Morris family, their son's NFL potential was apparent early on. They recognized his dedication and knew professional football was in his future.

"We knew he was destined to be great, and I'm not just saying that as a mom, but we knew when he got the phone call, it was official, but we kinda knew he worked extremely hard. He's a good sound man," Balen-Morris said.

Now, with the Super Bowl approaching, the Morris family is preparing to watch their son compete for the ultimate prize in professional football.

"I'm so happy to see it all come together, and then when we go out there to see him, take that field in and let him live in that moment, I can say, 'OK job well done,'" Mike Morris Sr. said.

When the Super Bowl kicks off in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Morris will have fans throughout South Florida cheering him on as he pursues his first championship ring.

Watch the big game live on WPTV and NBC. Pre-game coverage starts at noon with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."