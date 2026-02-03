Canada picks Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett to replace Anthony Cirelli at the Olympics

MILAN — Sam Bennett was added Tuesday to Canada’s men’s hockey team at the Olympics in Milan as an injury replacement for Anthony Cirelli.

Hockey Canada announced the change roughly 48 hours after Cirelli was injured in Tampa Bay’s outdoor Stadium Series game Sunday night against Boston. Bennett also left Florida’s game Monday night because of an upper-body injury.

Bennett, 29, was one of only a handful of players from Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster left off the Olympic team last year. Bennett was the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP last year when the Panthers won the Stanley Cup for a second consecutive season.

ROSTER UPDATE | Sam Bennett has been added to 🇨🇦's Men's Olympic Team, replacing Anthony Cirelli.



MISE À JOUR | Sam Bennett s’ajoute à la formation de l’équipe olympique masculine du 🇨🇦 en remplacement d’Anthony Cirelli.#MilanoCortina2026 | @OHFHockey pic.twitter.com/W6pD3ACYT3 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) February 3, 2026

Bennett joins several other current Panthers players and staff already named to represent their countries at the Olympic Games:

Players



Uvis Balinskis (Latvia)

Sandis Vilmanis (Latvia)

Anton Lundell (Finland)

Eetu Luostarinen (Finland)

Niko Mikkola (Finland)

Sam Reinhart (Canada)

Brad Marchand (Canada)

Gustav Forsling (Sweden)

Matthew Tkachuk (USA)

Staff



Bill Zito (Assistant General Manager – USA)

Teddy Richards (Equipment Manager – USA)

Tuomo Ruutu (Assistant Coach – Finland)

Myles Fee (Video Coach – Sweden)

Jamie Kompon (Assistant Coach – Germany)

WPTV anchors Mike Trim and Meghan McRoberts will be following the Panthers players' Olympic journey, making the trip to Italy to cover their pursuit of gold.

The Opening Ceremony takes place Friday and will be broadcast on WPTV.