Can't afford CFP game tickets? This Miami luxury yacht watch party offers alternative for $300-595

MIAMI — Can't afford to attend Monday night's college football national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium?

Well, we've found an interesting option where you enjoy the game, and it won't cost you thousands of dollars.

Seafair Megayachts is offering a "Ultra-Luxury Watch Party, After Party & Cruise" that the company says is the "next-best thing to being in the stadium" for the game featuring the hometown Hurricane and undefeated Indiana Hoosiers.

The fun will be aboard The Grand Luxe, which the company calls "Florida's only five-star megayacht." The company said the vessel offers expansive decks, marble interiors, private lounges, and Miami’s largest skydeck — delivering panoramic views of the city’s spectacular skyline.

"This on-the-water experience is the premier alternative for fans who want to experience the biggest game of the year but could not get tickets for the stadium," the company said in a statement.

Prices for the cruise range from $300 (after party only) to a $595 VIP experience.

"It includes unlimited stadium-style food, bar, and an unforgettable after-party on the water while cruising along Biscayne Bay," the company said.

Event Experience Highlights Include:



Watch the national championship live aboard a luxury mega yacht

Unlimited stadium-style food & elevated hospitality throughout the night

Live energy, music and a post-game after party

After-party and cruise along Biscayne Bay after the game - the ultimate Miami experience

VIP boarding for the cruise begins at 5:45 p.m. Monday from Seafair's Luxury Mega Yacht headquarters in downtown Miami, just south of Bayfront Park.

Click here to learn more and learn how to party on the water for the big game!