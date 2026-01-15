Miami, Indiana fans face strict tailgating rules for CFP championship at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, but fans hoping to tailgate at Hard Rock Stadium without tickets may be out of luck if they plan on watching the game from a television in the parking lot.

The title matchup between Miami and Indiana presents a unique scenario: the Hurricanes are playing on their home field, leaving local fans clamoring to celebrate as close to the team as they can get.

"It's just so much fun to be with other Canes fans. And we just know how to bring a party," said Corrinne Ku, a self-described lifelong Hurricanes fan who lives in Lake Worth. "I looked at the (ticket) prices initially, and they were just bananas."

As of Thursday afternoon, tickets on resale sites like SeatGeek were starting at roughly $3,000.

"So the second thought was, 'Well, maybe let's go tailgate and see if maybe I can buy a ticket or get lucky," Ku said. "(But) then there's just been a lot of confusion going on in regard to— can you park and tailgate if you have a ticket, or if you don't have a ticket?"

In a Wednesday night news release, the College Football Playoff announced strict parking policies for the championship game: "Guests without game tickets that remain in parking lots after kickoff will be asked to leave by local law enforcement officers," the release said. "Ticketholders should expect to see an extended security perimeter with layers of ticket checkpoints as they approach the stadium on foot."

Additionally, "Fans will have their game tickets scanned while walking from yellow lots (outer) to orange lots (inner). A game ticket will be required to move between the yellow and orange lots throughout pregame."

All parking for the game has sold out, according to the release, prompting organizers to encourage carpooling and ride-sharing options.

Parking passes are still available on resale sites, with passes for satellite lots starting at nearly $200.

While Ku said she would have loved to tailgate with other fans, she ultimately decided she should enjoy the game at home.

"The last three games in the playoffs I've been home with this (baseball) jersey on, so I don't want to jinx it," Ku said.

Click here for more information on transportation options to and from the game.