Cameron Ward, former Washington State quarterback, commits to Miami Hurricanes

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami football team received a massive jolt to their program on Saturday night, picking up a commitment from one of the most coveted college quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

Cameron Ward, who visited Coral Gables last month, announced on social media that he will play for the Hurricanes this fall.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Texas native had previously announced on Jan. 1 in a post on X that he was declaring for the NFL Draft, forgoing his last year of college eligibility.

However, Ward never signed with an agent and had until Jan. 15 before making a final decision on whether to declare for this spring's draft.

A dynamic signal caller, Ward played two seasons at Washington State where he threw for 6,966 yards and 48 touchdowns. He is also known for his scrambling ability, rushing for 13 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Cougars.

This is the second quarterback that Miami has picked up in the transfer portal this month.

The Hurricanes also received a commitment from Reese Poffenbarger of Albany, one of the top quarterbacks in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) last year.

Ward goes into spring camp as the starter for the program with Poffenbarger, third-year QB Jacurri Brown and sophomore QB Emory Williams all competing for second-string duties.