Miami gets commitment from Albany QB Reese Poffenbarger

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes bolstered the depth of their quarterback room on Monday, picking up a commitment from one of the top signal callers in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Reese Poffenbarger, a standout for the Albany Great Danes last year, announced on his X account that he has committed to play for the Hurricanes next season.

Poffenbarger led the FCS in 2023 in both passing touchdowns (36) and yards (3,603). He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He previously announced on Dec. 20 that he was entering the college football transfer portal.

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me! Let’s get to work! @CanesFootball #LG² pic.twitter.com/kCiIqcx8rM — Reese Poffenbarger (@ReesePoffenbarg) January 8, 2024

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Poffenbarger is a former Maryland player of the year who also attended Old Dominion before transferring to Albany.

The Hurricanes have been searching for a quarterback in the transfer portal after the departure of starting QB Tyler Van Dyke, who left for Wisconsin last month.

Before Poffenbarger's commitment, Miami had on-campus visits last month from former Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward and former Kansas State QB Will Howard. However, Ward announced Jan. 1 that he would declare for the NFL Draft, and Howard verbally committed last week to play next season for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Poffenbarger will compete for playing time with sophomore Jacurri Brown, who started in Miami's loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl, and freshman Emory Williams, who started two games last year, including a double-overtime victory over Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium in October.