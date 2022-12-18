Players, businesses ready for return of Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton Bowl — the only college bowl game in Palm Beach County —is returning Tuesday.

The Liberty Flames are facing off against the Toledo Rockets at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University.

Boca Raton businesses rejoice knowing the event is returning to their area.

"Having a bowl game in Boca is really a lot of fun," Kerri Powers, general manager of Kapow Noodle Bar, said. "It's really fun to have that happening in our hometown now and it brings a lot of people in."

The Boca Raton Bowl is now in its ninth year in a stadium that saw a record crowd of 30,991 on hand for FAU's game against UCF earlier this season.

RELATED: 5 most intriguing non-New Year's Six bowl games of 2022 season

"It's going to bring a lot of people out and it's going to be good," one fan told WPTV. "I think having Toledo and Liberty is going to be an awesome game."

Players spent Saturday at the Lake Worth Beach Pier for their welcome parties. Toledo defensive tackle Judge Culpepper, who is from Tampa, told WPTV the weather is hard to beat coming from several inches of snow.

“We had our first practice here in Florida today and it was just like high school. I was like, you know, no layers under my pads. Just my pads and my jersey and my pants," Culpepper said. “Enjoying some of this Florida weather."

The Boca Raton Bowl is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.