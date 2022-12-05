Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Jason Candle leads Toledo back to Boca Raton Bowl against Liberty

MAC champions notched first win of Candle era in 2015 Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle holds 2022 MAC Championship trophy
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Carlos Osorio/AP
Toledo head coach Jason Candle is presented the championship trophy by commissioner Jon Steinbrecher after the Mid-American Conference Championship game against Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Detroit.
Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle holds 2022 MAC Championship trophy
Posted at 11:42 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 23:42:59-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Jason Candle and Toledo will be returning to where it all began.

The Rockets will face Liberty in the Dec. 20 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

Toledo (8-5) is fresh off defeating Ohio 17-7 to win its second MAC championship under Candle.

For Candle, it'll be his first trip back to Boca Raton since replacing Matt Campbell before the 2015 game.

Candle has taken the Rockets to four bowl games in the seven seasons since the 32-17 victory over Temple in the 2015 Boca Raton Bowl, but Toledo didn't win any of them.

Liberty (8-4), meanwhile, will look to remain perfect in its bowl history.

Although Liberty has hired former Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell to take over after Hugh Freeze left for Auburn, the Flames will be led by interim head coach Josh Aldridge for the bowl game.

The Flames flamed out after an 8-1 start to the season and a top 25 ranking, losing to Connecticut, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State each of the last three weeks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!