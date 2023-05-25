Watch Now
Penn State-Michigan State game moved to 'Black Friday' on WPTV

Game will now be played Friday after Thanksgiving at Ford Field in Detroit
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen runs past Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay, Nov. 26, 2022
Barry Reeger/AP
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen runs past Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay during the second half Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pa.
Posted at 3:09 PM, May 25, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — College football is coming to WPTV on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Michigan State announced Wednesday that its final 2023 regular-season game against Penn State will be played at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 24. The "Black Friday" game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by NBC.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Nov. 25 at Spartan Stadium.

"This is a unique opportunity, for both our football program and our fan base, to play a 'Black Friday' game at Ford Field," Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said.

Season ticket holders will receive partial refunds and get the first opportunity to purchase tickets to the game at Ford Field.

"The decision to move a home game out of Spartan Stadium was given careful consideration, as we understand the impact it will have on some fans," Haller said.

It's all part of the new NBC television deal with the Big Ten Conference.

Two games for the new "Big Ten Saturday Night" package on NBC have already been announced – West Virginia at Penn State on Sept. 2 and Michigan State at Ohio State on Nov. 11.

