Ohio State to host Michigan State in rare November night game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Michigan State will travel to Ohio State for a rare November night game at Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes announced last week.

It is the second "Big Ten Saturday Night" football game on NBC to be announced ahead of the 2023 season.

The Buckeyes and Spartans will meet Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in a game that will be nationally televised on NBC and WPTV.

Under the new Big Ten Conference football television package, NBC will be guaranteed a prime-time Big Ten game beginning this season.

The first "Big Ten Saturday Night" game will be Sept. 2 with West Virginia at Penn State.

Saturday night games in November were historically off-limits for Big Ten teams, but the unwritten rule has become more relaxed in the ever-evolving media rights landscape of college athletics.

Ohio State has won seven consecutive games against Michigan State, including a 49-20 victory last season.