'Big Ten Saturday Night' to debut with West Virginia-Penn State on WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The new Big Ten Conference football package on NBC will debut this September with the resurrection of a once-annual rivalry game.

"Big Ten Saturday Night" will premiere Sept. 2 with West Virginia at Penn State, NBC announced Saturday.

The game, which will also be simulcast on Peacock, has been set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time on WPTV.

NBC entered into a seven-year agreement that will make the network the exclusive prime-time home of Big Ten football beginning this season.

"Big Ten Saturday Night" will mark Penn State's first game on NBC since a 41-17 victory at Notre Dame in 2006. It will also be the first-ever Penn State home game to be televised by NBC.

Penn State and West Virginia met annually from 1947 to 1992. The rivalry ended when the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993.