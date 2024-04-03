Keiser's new head football coach looks to build off last year's national title

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — First-year Kesier head football coach Myles Russ is looking forward to his new role under the main headset.

"It's been great," Russ said. "Our kids have done a great job of coming out here being ready to work. I think the biggest thing about it is to just make sure that we maintain our physicality within the game and play fast. That's one thing we've been doing as a program."

Russ takes over for Doug Socha, who was hired as head coach at NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne.

Russ is no stranger to the Seahawks.

He's been with this program since 2017 and is looking forward to the challenges ahead.

"Obviously, it's different being the head man," Russ said. "But these guys know me. They know what to expect from me and that's one thing we are just going to continue to do as we push forward next year."

Last year the Seahawks claimed the national title after reaching the championship game the year before.

Keiser's season opener will be on Sept. 5 at North Greenville in South Carolina.