Keiser trying to claim first national championship in football

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Keiser University is playing for its first national championship in school history.

After falling in the national championship game last season, the Seahawks are looking to avenge their loss Monday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina.

They'll get that opportunity on the same field against the same team.

The Seahawks will face Northwestern College of Iowa in the NAIA Football Championship at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

Keiser fell to the Red Raiders 35-25 in last season's national championship game.