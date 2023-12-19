Keiser football team returns to West Palm Beach after winning national championship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Keiser University football team returned to West Palm Beach on Monday night after winning the program's first national championship.

Keiser coaches and players returned home from North Carolina, where the Seahawks defeated Northwestern College of Iowa 31-21 in the NAIA Football Championship.

The Seahawks stepped off the team buses wearing their national championship shirts and proudly displaying the national championship trophy.

Head coach Doug Socha said his players are going to take a little time to celebrate the moment before turning their attention to 2024.

John Barron/WPTV Keiser University head football coach Doug Socha speaks about winning the NAIA national championship after returning to campus, Dec. 18, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"Certainly, we're going to get into next semester and, you know, recruiting," Socha told WPTV. "We've got a good roster coming back and (will) challenge this football team to be even better next year."

The Seahawks (12-2) ended the 2023 season on an 11-game winning streak, avenging their loss to the Red Raiders in last year's national championship game.