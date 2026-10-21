Indian River State College trustees to consider eliminating men's, women's swimming and diving programs

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Indian River State College trustees are expected to consider a major restructuring of the college's athletic programs next week that would eliminate men's and women's swimming and diving and move several remaining sports to Division II competition.

The recommendations are included on the agenda for the college's Governance & Legislative Affairs Committee meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Dixon Hendry Campus in Okeechobee. The committee meetings begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the full District Board of Trustees meeting at 1 p.m.

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Indian River State College considers eliminating men's, women's swimming and diving programs

Under the proposed athletic restructuring plan, both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs would be eliminated beginning with the fall 2027-28 academic year.

The proposal would also transition baseball, softball and men's basketball to Division II competition beginning that same academic year. Volleyball already competes at the Division 2 level, according to the agenda.

College administrators would also be directed to evaluate whether the women's basketball program could be reinstated for the 2028-29 season. The agenda says that possibility would depend on the availability of resources.

The recommendations come from the college president and cabinet and are scheduled to be presented to the Governance & Legislative Affairs Committee for approval. The agenda itself does not provide a reason for the proposed elimination of swimming and diving or detail the financial impact of the restructuring.

All of this comes after Indian River State College's men's swim and dive team in March captured its 52nd consecutive national championship title, with the women's team also claiming its 48th national title.

The meeting will take place at the Williamson Conference Center Auditorium on Indian River State College's Dixon Hendry Campus at 2229 NW 9th Avenue in Okeechobee.