'This is a mistake': Swimmers react to possible elimination of IRSC swimming and diving

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It is as dominant a college sports program as there is anywhere in the country, and it's located on the Treasure Coast.

WPTV received several emails from concerned residents that the plug may soon be pulled on this diving dynasty. We're learning the Board of Trustees at Indian River State College are looking to possibly eliminate the men's and women's swimming and diving teams.

WATCH BELOW: IRSC swimmers react to possible elimination of program

Swimmers rally to save IRSC swim and dive teams

This past March, the men's swim and dive team captured its 52nd consecutive national championship title, and the women's team claimed its 48th crown.

WPTV listened to sophomore swimmer Kalla Hall, who came to the college from Australia, joining the decorated and prestigious swimming and diving team under head coach Sion Brinn.

The team has produced multiple Olympians, including Brinn.

Hall was first nationally at the 100-meter freestyle last year.

"I knew I'd wanted to be an Olympian," Hall said. "[Brinn] dropped my swim times incredibly, but just in and out of the pool, he's an all-round incredible man."

But the pool could soon be drained of its energy.

Hall said he is upset about the Board of Trustees proposal to eliminate the program.

"We feed so many of our swimmers into NCAA Division One and Division II," Hall said. "It's just phenomenal, and I just don't know why they would want to get rid of this program."

Freshman diver Tessa Simms said she's worried about her teammates from abroad.

"We have 14 international athletes, and what are they going to do if our program gets cut?" Simms said.

Hall said this program is more than just a decorated team. He said it's a family, spanning generations.

"How upsetting it will be to tear down this family that has been going for so long, with hundreds of people that I’ll never even meet," Hall said.

Former swimmer Ella Smith started a petition on Tuesday, now with more than 7,000 signatures, and growing.

"What we're doing is putting out the best kind of positive that we can," Smith said. "I genuinely think that the Board of Trustees are going to realize that this is a mistake."

Smith is also from Australia, getting medals in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter breaststroke and getting gold in the 50-meter.

But beyond the bling, Smith said it's the team and family she found through this program that she doesn't want to see disappear.

"These are more than just athletes. We are people, and this creates such an extraordinary experience in life that you can hold onto forever," Smith said.

WPTV reached out to Indian River State College, and we're still working on a response.

The Board of Trustees will discuss the proposal on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Dixie Hendry Campus in Okeechobee.