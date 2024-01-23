Seminoles to travel to Duke for Friday night tilt this season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State will open the 2024 football season in Ireland and play its first home game on Labor Day evening. Now add a Friday night road game to the list.

The Seminoles will travel to Durham, North Carolina, to face the Duke Blue Devils on Oct. 18, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.

Florida State fans learned one day earlier that the Seminoles will host Boston College on Labor Day in their home opener. That gives the Seminoles a few extra days of rest after traveling to Ireland to face Georgia Tech in the Aug. 24 season opener for both teams.

The Seminoles will not have to play on a Thursday night this fall.

Seven of Florida State's 12 regular-season game dates have now been announced. In addition to Georgia Tech and Boston College, Florida State will host nonconference opponents Memphis on Sept. 14, Charleston Southern on Nov. 23 and rival Florida on Nov. 30. Florida State will also travel to Notre Dame on Nov. 9.

The Seminoles will find out when they'll play Clemson, Miami and North Carolina, as well as ACC newcomers California and Southern Methodist, when the entire slate of games are announced Wednesday.

Florida State is 22-0 all-time against Duke, including a 38-20 win in Tallahassee last year.