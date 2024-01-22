Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida State University

Actions

Seminoles to host Boston College in home opener on Labor Day evening

Florida State to play on Labor Day for first time since 2018
Florida State Seminoles cornerback Azareye'h Thomas breaks up pass intended for Boston College Eagles receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. in first half, Sept. 16, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Greg M. Cooper/AP
Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas breaks up a pass intended for Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. during the second half Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Florida State Seminoles cornerback Azareye'h Thomas breaks up pass intended for Boston College Eagles receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. in first half, Sept. 16, 2023
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 16:42:05-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State will host Boston College in its home opener on Labor Day evening, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.

It will mark the first Labor Day game for the Seminoles since a 24-3 loss to Virginia Tech in 2018.

By playing on Labor Day, the Seminoles are assured of a few extra days' rest after traveling out of the country for their Aug. 24 season opener against Georgia Tech in Ireland.

Florida State is 4-4 all-time in games played on Labor Day. But the Seminoles haven't won at home on the holiday since a 10-7 victory against Miami in 2005.

Florida State Seminoles on Labor Day

YearOpponentScoreLocation
2018Virginia Tech3-24Tallahassee, Fla.
2016Mississippi45-34Orlando, Fla.
2013at Pittsburgh41-13Pittsburgh
2009Miami34-38Tallahassee, Fla.
2007at Clemson18-24Clemson, S.C.
2006at Miami13-10Miami
2005Miami10-7Tallahassee, Fla.

This will be the first time the Seminoles and Eagles have played on Labor Day.

The Seminoles narrowly defeated Boston College 31-29 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, last season.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.