Seminoles to host Boston College in home opener on Labor Day evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State will host Boston College in its home opener on Labor Day evening, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.

It will mark the first Labor Day game for the Seminoles since a 24-3 loss to Virginia Tech in 2018.

By playing on Labor Day, the Seminoles are assured of a few extra days' rest after traveling out of the country for their Aug. 24 season opener against Georgia Tech in Ireland.

Florida State is 4-4 all-time in games played on Labor Day. But the Seminoles haven't won at home on the holiday since a 10-7 victory against Miami in 2005.

Florida State Seminoles on Labor Day

Year Opponent Score Location 2018 Virginia Tech 3-24 Tallahassee, Fla. 2016 Mississippi 45-34 Orlando, Fla. 2013 at Pittsburgh 41-13 Pittsburgh 2009 Miami 34-38 Tallahassee, Fla. 2007 at Clemson 18-24 Clemson, S.C. 2006 at Miami 13-10 Miami 2005 Miami 10-7 Tallahassee, Fla.

This will be the first time the Seminoles and Eagles have played on Labor Day.

The Seminoles narrowly defeated Boston College 31-29 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, last season.