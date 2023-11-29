Seminoles ranked No. 4 in penultimate College Football Playoff poll

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State is back at the No. 4 spot in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings.

After spending one week outside of the top four in the playoff poll, the Seminoles (12-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) were back at No. 4 Tuesday night.

Florida State rallied to beat the Gators 24-15 last weekend on the road to extend their winning streak to 18 games – and they did it with quarterback Tate Rodemaker making his first start of the season in relief of Jordan Travis, whose college career came to an end with a horrific leg injury in the Seminoles' home finale against North Alabama.

The Seminoles remain behind the three other undefeated Power 5 schools — top-ranked Georgia, second-ranked Michigan and No. 3 Washington.

College Football Playoff Rankings (11/28/23)

Rank Team Record No. 1 Georgia 12-0 No. 2 Michigan 12-0 No. 3 Washington 12-0 No. 4 Florida State 12-0 No. 5 Oregon 11-1 No. 6 Ohio State 11-1 No. 7 Texas 11-1 No. 8 Alabama 11-1 No. 9 Missouri 10-2 No. 10 Penn State 10-2 No. 11 Mississippi 10-2 No. 12 Oklahoma 10-2 No. 13 LSU 9-3 No. 14 Louisville 10-2 No. 15 Arizona 9-3 No. 16 Iowa 10-2 No. 17 Notre Dame 9-3 No. 18 Oklahoma State 9-3 No. 19 North Carolina State 9-3 No. 20 Oregon State 8-4 No. 21 Tennessee 8-4 No. 22 Tulane 11-1 No. 23 Clemson 8-4 No. 24 Liberty 12-0 No. 25 Kansas State 8-4

It appears Florida State controls its own destiny. If the Seminoles can defeat No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1 ACC) in the ACC Championship game come Saturday night, they'll likely secure their spot in the final four-team playoff.

Florida State hasn't competed for a national championship since appearing in the inaugural College Football Playoff to cap the 2014 season.

Just behind the Seminoles are four one-loss teams — No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama.

Oregon could play its way into the top four if the Ducks can defeat the Huskies in Friday night's Pacific 12 Conference title game. Oregon's lone loss was at Washington earlier this season.

Alabama could also sneak into the playoff if the Crimson Tide can beat two-time defending national champion Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game this Saturday.

Two-loss Missouri and Penn State round out the top 10.