Seminoles drop to No. 5 in College Football Playoff poll

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State keeps on winning, but the Seminoles now find themselves on the outside looking in at a College Football Playoff berth.

The Seminoles dropped one spot to No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, switching spots with undefeated Washington.

Otherwise, the remainder of the top remains unchanged.

Florida State is behind four other undefeated teams – No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Washington.

College Football Playoff Rankings (11/21/23)

Rank Team Record No. 1 Georgia 11-0 No. 2 Ohio State 11-0 No. 3 Michigan 11-0 No. 4 Washington 11-0 No. 5 Florida State 11-0 No. 6 Oregon 10-1 No. 7 Texas 10-1 No. 8 Alabama 10-1 No. 9 Missouri 9-2 No. 10 Louisville 10-1 No. 11 Penn State 9-2 No. 12 Mississippi 9-2 No. 13 Oklahoma 9-2 No. 14 LSU 8-3 No. 15 Arizona 8-3 No. 16 Oregon State 8-3 No. 17 Iowa 9-2 No. 18 Notre Dame 8-3 No. 19 Kansas State 8-3 No. 20 Oklahoma State 8-3 No. 21 Tennessee 7-4 No. 22 North Carolina State 8-3 No. 23 Tulane 10-1 No. 24 Clemson 7-4 No. 25 Liberty 11-0

The Seminoles had been fourth in all three prior playoff rankings this season.

No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Missouri and No. 10 Louisville round out the top 10.

Florida State lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis for the rest of the season after he was injured while scrambling for a first down late in the first quarter of a 58-13 victory against North Alabama.

The Seminoles conclude their regular season at rival Florida this Saturday and will face Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

