Seminoles drop to No. 5 in College Football Playoff poll

Florida State had been No. 4 in previous playoff rankings
Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis just before being injured vs. North Alabama Lions, Nov. 18, 2023
Colin Hackley/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis runs as North Alabama's Demarcus Lacey Schultz (1) and Kam'ron Green (0) pursue during the first half Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Travis was injured later on the play.
Posted at 7:50 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 20:01:08-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State keeps on winning, but the Seminoles now find themselves on the outside looking in at a College Football Playoff berth.

The Seminoles dropped one spot to No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, switching spots with undefeated Washington.

Otherwise, the remainder of the top remains unchanged.

Florida State is behind four other undefeated teams – No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Washington.

College Football Playoff Rankings (11/21/23)

RankTeamRecord
No. 1Georgia11-0
No. 2Ohio State11-0
No. 3Michigan11-0
No. 4Washington11-0
No. 5Florida State11-0
No. 6Oregon10-1
No. 7Texas10-1
No. 8Alabama10-1
No. 9Missouri9-2
No. 10Louisville10-1
No. 11Penn State9-2
No. 12Mississippi9-2
No. 13Oklahoma9-2
No. 14LSU8-3
No. 15Arizona8-3
No. 16Oregon State8-3
No. 17Iowa9-2
No. 18Notre Dame8-3
No. 19Kansas State8-3
No. 20Oklahoma State8-3
No. 21Tennessee7-4
No. 22North Carolina State8-3
No. 23Tulane10-1
No. 24Clemson7-4
No. 25Liberty11-0

The Seminoles had been fourth in all three prior playoff rankings this season.

No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Missouri and No. 10 Louisville round out the top 10.

Florida State lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis for the rest of the season after he was injured while scrambling for a first down late in the first quarter of a 58-13 victory against North Alabama.

The Seminoles conclude their regular season at rival Florida this Saturday and will face Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

