Seminoles drop to No. 5 in College Football Playoff poll

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida State keeps on winning, but the Seminoles now find themselves on the outside looking in at a College Football Playoff berth.
The Seminoles dropped one spot to No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, switching spots with undefeated Washington.
Otherwise, the remainder of the top remains unchanged.
Florida State is behind four other undefeated teams – No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Washington.
College Football Playoff Rankings (11/21/23)
The Seminoles had been fourth in all three prior playoff rankings this season.
No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Missouri and No. 10 Louisville round out the top 10.
Florida State lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis for the rest of the season after he was injured while scrambling for a first down late in the first quarter of a 58-13 victory against North Alabama.
The Seminoles conclude their regular season at rival Florida this Saturday and will face Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.