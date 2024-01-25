Watch Now
Seminoles to serve as debut ACC opponent for Cal, SMU

Florida State gets early October visit from Clemson, late October road trip at Miami
Florida State Seminoles players celebrate after beating LSU Tigers in Orlando, Sept. 3, 2023
Florida State players celebrate after defeating LSU in the season opener for both teams Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jan 24, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State will have three bye weeks for the first time in program history and travel to Texas in late September to welcome Southern Methodist to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The ACC on Wednesday announced its full slate of games for the 2024 football season.

2024 Florida State Seminoles Football Schedule

DateOpponentLocation
Aug. 24vs. Georgia TechDublin, Ireland
Sept. 2Boston CollegeTallahassee, Fla.
Sept. 7bye
Sept. 14MemphisTallahassee, Fla.
Sept. 21CaliforniaTallahassee, Fla.
Sept. 28at SMUDallas
Oct. 5ClemsonTallahassee, Fla.
Oct. 12bye
Oct. 18at DukeDurham, N.C.
Oct. 26at MiamiHard Rock Stadium
Nov. 2North CarolinaTallahassee, Fla.
Nov. 9at Notre DameNotre Dame, Ind.
Nov. 16bye
Nov. 23Charleston SouthernTallahassee, Fla.
Nov. 30FloridaTallahassee, Fla.

Highlights of the complete schedule include games against two of the three newest members of the ACC – at home against California on Sept. 21 and a trip to Dallas to face SMU. The Seminoles will serve as the debut ACC opponent for the Golden Bears and Mustangs.

Florida State will also get an early October visit from Clemson, which lost to the Seminoles last season for the first time since 2014. The Seminoles will likely be led by transfer quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who was 2-0 against Florida State while starting for the Tigers in 2021 and 2022.

Clemson Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei dives for first down at Florida State Seminoles, Oct. 15, 2022
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei dives for a first down as Florida State defensive backs Shyheim Brown, bottom, and Jammie Robinson, right, make the tackle during the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles will travel to South Florida for their annual grudge match against Miami on the final Saturday in October. Florida State has won three straight against the Hurricanes, including a 45-3 beatdown the last time the teams met at Hard Rock Stadium in 2022.

As previously announced, the Seminoles will begin the season against Georgia Tech in Ireland. Because the game is being played outside of the country on Aug. 24, the Seminoles receive an extra bye week.

Those bye weeks are strategically positioned after the Labor Day night home opener against Boston College, at the midway point of the season after the Clemson game and after a Nov. 9 road trip to Notre Dame. All teams get two bye weeks in 2024.

Florida State Seminoles cornerback Azareye'h Thomas breaks up pass intended for Boston College Eagles receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. in first half, Sept. 16, 2023
Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas breaks up a pass intended for Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. during the second half Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Seminoles conclude ACC play on the first weekend in November. Florida State's ACC finale is set for Nov. 2 at home against North Carolina and Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown (a Florida State alumnus).

In nonconference play, the Seminoles welcome Memphis to Tallahassee for the first time since 1989. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell coached the Tigers from 2016-19.

The Seminoles also visit Notre Dame for the first time since 2020. Florida State hasn't beaten the Fighting Irish since 2014 and hasn't won at Notre Dame Stadium since a 37-0 drubbing in 2003.

Florida State concludes the regular season at home against Florida. The Seminoles are 2-0 against the Billy Napier-led Gators.

