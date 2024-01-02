Watch Now
Former Clemson, Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei transferring to Florida State

California native beat Seminoles twice while at Clemson
Clemson Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei dives for first down at Florida State Seminoles, Oct. 15, 2022
Phil Sears/AP
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei dives for a first down as Florida State defensive backs Shyheim Brown, bottom, and Jammie Robinson, right, make the tackle during the second quarter Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Posted at 9:07 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 21:11:16-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring to Florida State.

Uiagalelei made the announcement Monday on social media. He visited Florida State in December.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound California native threw for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2023 at Oregon State. He also ran for 219 yards.

He passed for 5,681 yards while at Clemson from 2020-22. He was 2-0 against the Seminoles as a starter in 2021 and 2022.

Uiagalelei has one year of eligibility remaining in 2024.

The Seminoles, who lost to Georgia 63-3 in the Orange Bowl after being passed over for the College Football Playoff, will enter the 2024 season with three scholarship quarterbacks — Uiagalelei, Brock Glenn and early enrollee Luke Kromenhoek.

Florida State hosted former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward for an official visit as well, but Ward opted to enter the NFL Draft.

