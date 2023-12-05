Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida State University

Actions

DeSantis sets aside $1 million for 'any litigation expenses' after FSU's College Football Playoff snub

Florida governor calls exclusion of Seminoles 'really, really poor decision'
Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state will set aside $1 million in litigation funds to support Florida State University should it pursue legal action against the College Football Playoff.
Posted at 3:35 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 15:46:02-05

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed $1 million for "any litigation expenses that may become as a result of this really, really poor decision by the College Football Playoff" to exclude undefeated Florida State.

The Republican governor and former college athlete made the announcement Tuesday as he unveiled his budget recommendations for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., have called on members of the College Football selection committee to reveal their votes after shutting out the Seminoles, who became the first undefeated Power 5 conference champion to be left out of the playoff.

Patronis, who graduated from FSU, followed with a letter to Boo Corrigan, chairman of the selection committee, writing that he believes "transparency is the best disinfectant and decisions this big cannot be made behind closed doors."

He also vowed to put DeSantis' litigation purse to use.

"I would have no problem cutting those checks," Patronis said.

DeSantis said the university and Board of Governors have been exploring their legal options, though he doesn't think anything would come from it before the four-team playoff.

"It's unfortunate that we have to even do that, but we are going to put aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may on that," DeSantis said.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and players celebrate beating Louisville Cardinals for ACC championship, Dec. 2, 2023

Florida State University

Georgia's Kirby Smart on FSU: Winning every game 'really hard to do'

Peter Burke
3:58 PM, Dec 04, 2023

DeSantis, who played baseball at Yale, said living in Tallahassee, his three children "are all 'Noles."

"They were not happy on Sunday when Florida State was left out," he said.

Florida State (13-0) won its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship in a decade Saturday to remain one of three Power 5 conference schools without a loss, but the Seminoles slipped from No. 4 in the penultimate playoff poll to No. 5 in the final rankings. FSU was jumped by a pair of one-loss teams – Alabama, which climbed four spots to supplant the Seminoles at No. 4, and Texas, which also leapfrogged the Seminoles to climb from No. 7 to No. 3.

"To me, it's like, if you win and you're undefeated, that should mean something," DeSantis said. "I mean, that should really be significant, and they're telling us that it doesn't, that other factors matter more."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE