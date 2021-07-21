Watch
SportsCollege SportsFlorida State University

Actions

Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

'I am at peace,' legendary Florida State coach tells Tallahassee newspaper
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Nati Harnik/AP
Retired Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
Bobby Bowden in 2018
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 15:21:59-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Bobby Bowden, the longtime former Florida State football coach who led the Seminoles to a pair of national championships in the 1990s, has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

Bowden, 91, made the announcement Wednesday in a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in the statement. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Bowden did not disclose his condition.

Second-year Florida State head coach Mike Norvell issued a statement on Twitter shortly after the announcement, saying that he was praying for Bowden and his family.

"Incredible man who is loved by so many and the Nole Family is with him," Norvell wrote.

Bowden coached the Seminoles from 1976-2009, winning a dozen Atlantic Coast Conference championships and two national titles during his 34 seasons at FSU.

The Seminoles won 10 or more games and finished among the top five in the final rankings for 14 straight seasons under Bowden from 1987-2000. During that span, FSU won national championships in 1993 and 1999 and played for three others.

His 377 victories are second-most in NCAA Division I history.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden hugged after beating Nebraska in Orange Bowl to win 1993 national championship
Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden receives a congratulatory hug after the Seminoles defeated Nebraska 18-16 in the Orange Bowl, Jan. 1, 1994, in Miami.

In April, Bowden appeared with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who presented the College Football Hall of Fame coach with the inaugural Florida Medal of Freedom, a civilian award that recognizes individuals who have greatly contributed to the state.

Bowden overcame a bout with coronavirus last year, spending a week in a Tallahassee hospital.

As recently as June, Bowden received a visit from former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell at Bowden's Tallahassee home. Kanell posted photographs from the visit on Twitter, saying Bowden was "doing great and still has that special charm about him."

"Words can't express how proud I am to have played for him," Kanell wrote. "Love you, Coach!!"

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.