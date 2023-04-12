WPTV proud sponsor of Florida Atlantic basketball team community celebration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The community will come together next week in Boca Raton to celebrate the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team and its historic run to the Final Four.

WPTV is a proud sponsor of the free community celebration on April 19 at Mizner Park Amphitheater.

Head coach Dusty May and his Owls will be awarded with a key to the city during the celebration.

RELATED: Palm Beach County could benefit from FAU's success for years to come

"We are so proud of what the men's basketball team has accomplished throughout their exceptional season," Mayor Scott Singer said. "We look forward to celebrating them for not only their amazing Final Four run in the NCAA tournament, but for bringing the Boca Raton community together and instilling an overwhelming sense of pride throughout the city."

The presentation of the key to the city and recognition of the team will begin at 6 p.m. The celebration is open to the public and scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

There will also be food trucks, games and appearances by the FAU spirit team, pep band, and FAU mascots Owlsley and Hoot.

FAU concluded the season with a nation-leading 35-4 record and a last-second loss to San Diego State in the Final Four. It was the Owls' first-ever Final Four appearance, which led to a 10-year contract extension for May, who told WPTV he's committed to "building something great" at FAU.