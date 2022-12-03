Watch Now
Tom Herman says Owls 'this close' to winning championships again

New FAU head coach hired as Owls prepare to move to American Athletic Conference
Tom Herman introduced as FAU Owls head coach, Dec. 2, 2022
Florida Atlantic head coach Tom Herman speaks during an introductory news conference Dec. 2, 2022, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.
Posted at 10:37 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 22:37:57-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tom Herman spent the past season out of football. It didn't take much convincing to lure him to Florida Atlantic.

The former Texas and Houston head coach was introduced Friday as the new leader of the FAU football program, less than a week after Willie Taggart was fired.

Herman called FAU "this close" from winning championships again – something that was lacking the last three seasons under Taggart.

His arrival coincides with FAU's transition from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.

"It is extremely important for the trajectory of our program," Herman told reporters Friday. "You've seen schools follow this roadmap. I mean, the school I was at, the University of Houston, [went from] Conference USA, American Conference and now the Big 12 (Conference).

Tom Herman, wife and children pose after he's introduced as FAU Owls head coach, Dec. 1, 2022
Tom Herman poses for a photograph with his wife and sons after being introduced as the new head coach at Florida Atlantic, Dec. 2, 2022, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

Herman, 47, is 54-22 and a perfect 5-0 in bowl games.

Most recently, he coached the Longhorns to a 32-18 record from 2017-20, including a 22-13 record in Big 12 Conference play.

FAU athletic director Brian White said he believes Herman is the right man to bring an AAC championship to Boca Raton.

Herman said he hopes to create "a culture of accountability" among his players.

