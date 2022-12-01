Tom Herman named next head coach of Florida Atlantic Owls

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tom Herman is trading in the Texas tundra for the South Florida sunshine.

The former head coach at Texas and Houston has been hired as the next head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Herman replaces Willie Taggart, who was fired after three consecutive five-win seasons.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Tom Herman to Paradise," FAU athletic director Brian White said in a statement. "Throughout the process and the more we talked with coach Herman, the more it became apparent to me that he was the right person to lead our football program. Beyond his knowledge of the game, which is obvious by his success over the years, he also truly cares about the young people in his program. He has coached winning programs everywhere he has been and we believe he can be tremendously successful at FAU as well."

Herman, 47, is 54-22 and a perfect 5-0 in bowl games.

Eric Gay/AP Texas head coach Tom Herman watches over his team as they prepare for the Alamo Bowl against Utah, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in San Antonio.

Most recently, he coached the Longhorns to a 32-18 record from 2017-20, including a 22-13 record in Big 12 Conference play.

Herman was 22-4 at Houston, leading the Cougars to a 13-1 campaign in his first season and a 38-24 victory over Florida State in the 2015 Peach Bowl.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead the Florida Atlantic football program," Herman said. "I'm incredibly grateful to Brian White, President (John) Kelly, Mary Giardina and everyone else who was involved in the search process. All the pieces are in place at FAU for us to be successful. There are already great young men on this team, great facilities, a great location, a great recruiting base and great leadership, all of which are important to building a successful program."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.