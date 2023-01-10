Tom Herman assembles coaching staff from college, professional ranks

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tom Herman introduced his 2023 coaching staff Tuesday.

Florida Atlantic's new head coach said he's "excited and ready to go to work with this coaching staff," all of whom have worked at various levels of professional, college and high school football.

"I have worked with or against several of these coaches, and those whom I haven't worked with come highly recommended," Herman said.

Herman had been quietly assembling his staff since his Dec. 1 hire at FAU.

His top assistant is Everett Withers, who will also serve as defensive pass game coordinator.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP North Carolina interim head coach Everett Withers waits with his players before running onto the field for their Independence Bowl game against Missouri, Monday, Dec. 26, 2011, in Shreveport, La. Missouri won 41-24.

Withers most recently spent the 2022 season as chief of staff at Temple. Before that, he was defensive coordinator at Florida International under former head coach Butch Davis. He served as an offensive analyst under Herman at Texas in 2020 and was interim head coach at North Carolina in 2011.

Former Akron quarterback Charlie Frye will be Herman's offensive coordinator, while Roc Bellantoni will serve as defensive coordinator.

Frye spent the 2022 season as offensive analyst at Penn State. Before that, he was quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins under then-head coach Brian Flores.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks with quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye during practice at the team's training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Bellantoni spent the last two seasons at Auburn, most recently coaching edge rushers and special teams. He previously served as defensive coordinator at FAU under Charlie Partridge from 2014-16.

Former Miami Hurricanes cornerback Brandon Harris is a holdover from Willie Taggart's staff. He has been elevated to co-defensive coordinator in addition to coaching the position he played at Miami and in the NFL.

Derrick Gibson also returns to coach safeties. The former Florida State star and first-round draft pick joined FAU in 2022.

Chad Lunsford, who spent three seasons as head coach at Georgia Southern, has been elevated to associate head coach and special teams coordinator. Lunsford was hired by Taggart in 2022.

Michael Woods/AP Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford watches his team during the second half against Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Ed Warinner also returns as offensive line coach, but he has been elevated to assistant head coach and run game coordinator under Herman. Warinner came to FAU from Michigan in 2021.

Former Kansas head coach David Beaty joins FAU from the USFL's Houston Gamblers, where he was co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He'll coach Owls' receivers in 2023.

Orlin Wagner/AP Kansas head coach David Beaty applauds his team during the first half against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Lawrence, Kan.

Chris Perkins returns to coach FAU running backs in 2023 after missing the 2022 season. He served in the same capacity during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Rounding out Herman's staff is Riviera Beach native Roosevelt Maggitt Jr. Maggitt will coach the defensive line in 2023. He most recently served as assistant director of player personnel at UTSA.

"This staff is not only familiar with recruiting in the state of Florida, specifically South Florida, but also national recruiting," Herman said. "They have a working knowledge at various levels of college football and bring an unmatched level of experience to this program."